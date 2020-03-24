Donegal's Grainne swaps stilettos for stethoscope

Donegal's 'Dancing with the Stars' own Wonder Woman, Gráinne Gallanagh, has swapped her stilettos for scrubs.

Unfortunately the iconic Glitterball did not come to Donegal but even in the hastily re-scheduled final, Gráinne dedicated her performance to “all the medical professionals dealing with the ongoing coronavirus.”

An indication of things to come. The former Miss Universe Ireland has since re-registered as a nurse and signed up with the on-call service to go where ever she is needed in the health service.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Gráinne said: “When 'Dancing with the Stars' ended, it was a strange feeling. It was very hard to adjust to not having it in my life anymore and not being around everyone.

“My partner Kai [Widdrington] flew back to Britain the next day and we didn't really get a chance to say goodbye. It was all really quick because of the coronavirus situation.

“We didn't really get closure. And then to go to not being able to do anything was strange. There was nowhere open, nowhere to go. we can't really see anyone. It is such a change of pace, so that has really been a bit of a struggle.



“It's very hard hard for everyone. It's very sad. It is literally, very isolating. Isolation is hard for everyone but everyone is in the same boat,” said Gráinne.



Imagining life after 'Dancing with the Stars', Gráinne said she had been considering taking a break.



Smiling she said: “I was going to go on holiday. I was going to do this. I was going to do that. But with the outbreak of coronavirus, I just made the decision to go back to work in the health service.



“I just thought, 'I have to go back. I just have to.' What choice did I have. I am registered as a nurse in Britain and I have the skills. I worked in the health service right up until last year, so it's not like I've been out of it too long.



“I have to go back, I just know I have to. It wouldn't be right if I didn't. So, I've now the 'Oncall' service. This is a register of any medical professional and we might be called on if we are needed. I am also going to re-register as a nurse in Ireland. Then it is just a matter of waiting to see if they call me up straight away or if they wait until I get my documents sorted and go through the reregistration, which might take a couple of week.



“I would like to be close to home or maybe Dublin. At the minute, I am at home in Buncrana but during 'Dancing with the Stars' I was based in Dublin for four months.



“I would just like to say a big thanks to every one in the community for supporting me in the show. I really, really appreciate it and, maybe, going back into the health service is my way of helping to give back all the support I have had,” said Gráinne.