Anger at illegal dumping in Donegal

Locals say 'name and shame' the culprits

Illegal dumping uncovered at Maxwell's Bridge, Convoy

There's anger and dismay in east Donegal today with reports that illegal dumping is being detected in many townlands

The Deele Anglers group posted on Facebook how someone had decided to dump at Maxwell's Bridge, Convoy.

They were angry about it to say the least.

"You're a disgrace and should be ashamed of yourself. Kids toys, household waste. People in Convoy need to name and shame, the council have been informed," the writer said.

Another contributor added to the debate.

"The people of Donegal and others using our roads should be ashamed of themselves throwing litter on the roadside. I live in the Ballybofey/ Drumkeen area and walk these roads and to witness the filth on the roadside is just despicable. We all have a part to play whomever did that in Convoy should hang their head in shame."

Others suggested they go through the bags of rubbish, find a name and report the culprit.

Illegal dumpers beware, people are angry.

