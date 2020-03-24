Brazen thieves steal jeep in Donegal

Brazen thieves have taken a top of the range jeep from a rural location in Donegal

Gardaí received a report this morning of the theft of a Black Toyota Land cruiser (short wheel base) similar to one in the picture registration number 99 DL 6606 from the Drumkeen area.

"Please contact gardaí in Letterkenny if you see this jeep or if you have any information that might assist us on (074) 9167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111," a spokesman said.