Top Donegal tourist attraction to be closed

Sliabh Liag to be closed on a temporary basis
Donegal Co Council announced this afternoon that the board of Comhlacht Pobail Shliabh Liag CTR has closed visitor facilities until further notice at Sliabh Liag during the current time following the escalation of the COVID 19 pandemic.
"Over the weekend the area experienced a huge influx of visitors and this has given rise to genuine fears for residents who live in the immediate vicinity of the Sliabh Liag Cliffs.
"In order to comply with Physical Distancing guidelines, future access to the cliffs will be restricted with immediate effect. These restrictions will be reviewed in line with public health guidelines. We are asking the public to comply fully with the new restrictions being implemented," a spokeswoman said.
