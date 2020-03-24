Contact

UPDATE: 204 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as seventh person loses their battle with the virus

Covid-19 update

Coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening confirmed that a seventh patient diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland has died.

The patient is a male and in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 204 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 24 March.

There are now 1,329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

To date, 17,992 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country, as of midnight last night.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 22nd March (965 cases), reveals:

·        55% are male and 45% are female, with 44 clusters involving 243 cases

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 45 years

·        277 cases (29%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 36 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        247 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 535, (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 123 cases (13%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 47%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%

