WATCH: Donegal soccer star posts video of support for front-line healthcare workers

Seamus Coleman
Soccer star Seamus Coleman has posted a video to express his support for the front-line workers in the battle against the coronavirus.
The Everton captain has also called on the people of Ireland to stay at home, to stay safe and support others if they can.
Earlier this week, the Killybegs native donated €20,000 to a voluntary group ‘Feed the Heroes,’ which provides food to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers battling the virus in Ireland.
| A message from our captain Seamus Coleman for the health workers on the frontline and the people of Ireland.— Everton (@Everton) March 24, 2020
Stay at home, stay safe and support others if you can. #BlueFamily
➡️ https://t.co/ZIL4dOiTgw pic.twitter.com/35eiYEtrP9
