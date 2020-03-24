WATCH: Donegal soccer star posts video of support for front-line healthcare workers

Soccer star Seamus Coleman has posted a video to express his support for the front-line workers in the battle against the coronavirus.

The Everton captain has also called on the people of Ireland to stay at home, to stay safe and support others if they can.

Earlier this week, the Killybegs native donated €20,000 to a voluntary group ‘Feed the Heroes,’ which provides food to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers battling the virus in Ireland.