Revealed: Eleven cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Donegal

There are now 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Donegal, it has emerged.

And there are now 1,329 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Earlier today it was confirmed that the seventh death due to the virus had taken place in Ireland.

The patient was a male and in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.

The latest daily update showed 204 new confirmed cases.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are now in the crucial weeks of our response to COVID-19. All actions we take are based on epidemiological evidence and in proportion to our experience on this island.

“As we learn more about this disease, we are prioritising who will be tested. If you are not in a priority group, you might not be tested. However, if you have the symptoms, assume you have COVID-19 and isolate yourself.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, added: “Priority groups for testing include close contacts of a confirmed case with symptoms, healthcare workers with symptoms and people who are vulnerable with symptoms.

“Whether you are tested or not, the advice remains the same; if you have any symptoms, assume you have COVID-19 and isolate yourself for 14 days to help stop the spread of this disease. Household contacts of a suspected case should restrict their contacts for 14 days.”

According to Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, “14,692 samples have been tested at the NVRL, of which 94% returned negative.

“Ireland is following WHO advice to “test, test, test” and is in the top quartile in terms of number of tests we have performed per capita. This, alongside physical distancing measures and intensive contact tracing, is deemed best practice internationally for dealing with this threat.”

Analysis of public health contact tracing has shown that the average number of close contacts per confirmed case has decreased from 20+ to the region of 5 contacts. This shows that the public is following health advise and actively limiting the amount of people they engage with.

NPHET will meet again on Thursday, March, 26, to review Ireland’s ongoing preparedness and response to COVID-19.