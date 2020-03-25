Driver Theory Test services have been suspended

Driver Theory Test services in Donegal, and all around the country, have been suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has today (Wednesday) been informed by Prometric, the provider of the Driver Theory Test service, that it is suspending the provision of the service in light of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Prometric has advised the RSA that, as a result of Covid-19, it is no longer in a position to provide a normal level of staffing that maintains the integrity of the service while adhering to HSE guidelines on Social Distancing.

The suspension takes effect as and from today, Wednesday, March 25 and will be subject to ongoing review.

Candidates who have a driver theory test scheduled up to 19 April, will be contacted to notify them that their test will be rescheduled free of charge when the service resumes. Updates around the re-starting of tests will be published on www.theorytest.ie

Prometric has advised that it will continue to provide a service in emergency cases and arrangements for this will be published on their website www.theorytest.ie by Wednesday afternoon, March 25.