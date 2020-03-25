Many Donegal people rely on public transport - guide for using Bus Eireann during coronavirus crisis

Bus Eireann will for the time being continue to operate as normal but people are asked to respect HSE guidelines while using public transport.

There are notably fewer people on the buses here in Donegal, with so many people not working or having cancelled travel plans. But public transport is vital for many people who do not drive.

The company said that the Chief Medical Officer had advised that public transport did not constitute a mass gathering. However, customers have been asked not to sit on the front seats on either side of the aisle, and to use vending machines to buy tickets.

CEO of Bus Eireann Stephen Kent said: “Covid-19 has already had a substantial impact on our daily lives. With the situation still evolving, I’d like to share what we at Bus Éireann are doing to support you, as well as all of our customers, our staff and community.

“We will continue to follow the HSE health advice and guidance and implement the national strategy as it is advised, liaising with the Departments of Health, Transport, Education, and with the National Transport Authority, as necessary.

“The safety of our staff, our customers and the wider public is paramount. We will continue to monitor and assess all risks in order to react and implement any changes necessary.”

Mr Kent said that as a national provider, Bus Eireann was committed to providing the best possible service to the state.

“We will continue to serve our communities, hospitals and healthcare facilities to the best of our ability in the coming weeks and months,” he said. “The Chief Medical Officer has advised that public transport does not constitute a mass gathering, however customers are asked to take full consideration of public health guidelines in relation to social distancing when boarding our fleet and waiting in our stations.

“In terms of hygiene, we are acting on all of the advice given by Government and health authorities to ensure hygiene on our buses, coaches and at our facilities is maintained in line with the advice and guidance as provided by the HSE.

“It is through the dedication and commitment of our loyal front line staff that we have been able to ensure that all Bus Éireann services are running as scheduled. We will, of course, keep you updated as the situation develops.”

All customers are asked to adhere to HSE guidelines and Department of Health guidelines in relation to respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene and social distancing when using public transport.

Customers are encouraged where possible to buy tickets through vending machines or online at www.buseireann.ie or www.expressway.ie. People can also use their TFI Leap Card.

“In the meantime, thank you for your continued support and, most especially, for your respect for our front line team as they continue to support you and our local communities,” said Mr Kent.

Service updates can be found on www.buseireann.ie