Donegal County Council suspends meetings

The council chamber in Lifford which will remain empty for the next few weeks
Local democracy is the latest casualty to fall victrim to the current Covid-19 outbreak.
The full bi-monthly meeting Donegal County Council scheduled for next Monday is not going ahead.
Arrangements for holding council meetings, including meetings of the various council committees, are currently being reviewed in light of the new measures announced to deal with Covid-19 that are to remain in place until April 19.
