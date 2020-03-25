Lidl puts plans to close Donegal store on hold due to Covid-19 crisis

Plans to close one of Lidl’s busiest Donegal stores for 10 weeks to allow for the completion of major building work have been put on hold.

The Donegal Town branch is currently undergoing a major extension and when finished, it will be one of the largest Lidl stores in the country.

It had been due to close for 10 weeks from early April but the store has been extremely busy over the last few weeks since Covid-19 crisis reached Donegal.

A Lidl spokesperson told Donegal Live: “We have made the decision to postpone the closure in order to serve the local community at this time. We feel it’s in everyone’s best interests.

"We will monitor the situation over the coming weeks."

News that the store will stay open has been welcomed locally. With so many other businesses such as restaurants, cafés and take-aways closed, the demand for basic food and other essential household supplies has never been higher.