LATEST: Two more people die in Ireland as a result of Covid-19 as total cases pass 1,500

Two more people have died as a result of Covid-19, according to the latest update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
That brings the total number of deaths in Ireland to nine. Both the latest victims, a man and a woman, were from the east of the country.
The total number of cases in Ireland now stands at 1,564 with 235 new cases confirmed today.
