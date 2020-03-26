Additional coronavirus test centres being set up in Donegal

An additional Covid-19 test centre in Donegal, at the Lakeside Centre in Ballyshannon, is set to be up and running tomorrow as steps to combat the greatest crisis in our lifetime are ramped up.

Work is also continuing at a frantic pace on the construction of a Covid-19 test centre at O'Donnell Park, the home of St. Eunan’s GAA club, in Letterkenny.

It’s hoped to have the facility operational tomorrow as well and it will complement another test centre at the town’s St. Conal’s Hospital which was set up last week, and will continue in the interim.

All those being tested at the test centres must have a GP referral and an appointment.

Patients will now have to display two major symptoms to come within the priority group for testing for the virus.

These include a fever and either cough or shortness of breath.

A Covid-19 public information booklet will be delivered to every household in the county over the coming days which will offer information about Ireland and Covid-19. It will include details on how the Government is responding, the symptoms of Covid-19 and how you should self-isolate.

Meanwhile, Donegal postal workers will now not just deliver the post, they will ring the bell to check in on older and vulnerable people living in our communities, being a practical and trusted point of connection with our most vulnerable people.

Restrictions which came into real effect since yesterday have become the most stringent and draconian since the foundation of the State and World War Two.

