Are there any frogs left in Donegal?

Hand on your heart, when's the last time you saw a frog?

We're not talking about the kind that might eventually turn into a Prince Charming, we're talking about your ordinary, everyday, friendly neighbourhood amphibian.

The common frog is a regular visitor to garden ponds across the country, helping to clear out pesky slugs and snails. In winter, they hibernate in pond mud or under log piles. But they are not as common as they used to be.

Now you can help reverse that trend.

The all Ireland Hop To It Frog Survey was first launched in 1997 by the Irish Peatland Conservation Council (IPCC). The survey was a hugesuccess with records obtained from all over Ireland.

To date, over 5,400 frog records have been data-based by the IPCC for researchers and conservationists to use.

Why is the Common Frog so important?

The Common Frog (Rana temporaria) is the only species of frog found on the island of Ireland and is listed as an internationally important species.

Frogs are protected under theEuropean Union Habitats Directive and by the Irish Wildlife Act. Hence,why IPCC continue to monitor this animal throughout Ireland.

IPCC’s campaign officer, Paula Farrell says: “Frogs act as indicators conveying the health of a habitat. They breathe through their skin in the water and therefore, are sensitive to pollution. Their absence from an area where numbers were high in the past is very concerning.”

In the last 10 years, IPCC have received only 35 records from Donegal. So, have all the frogs disappeared in Donegal?

IPCC are asking you to Hop To It in 2020 and become a citizen scientist helping to protect and monitor this important wetland Amphibian in your community.

This survey asks members of the public to watch for the various stages of the frogs life cycle in their gardens and wider local

community.

If you have seen or find frog spawn, tadpoles, leggy tadpoles, froglets or adult frogs IPCC are encouraging you to take part in the Hop To It Frog Survey.

It is easy to get involved, simply visit the website of the Irish Peatland Conservation Council www.ipcc.ie and submit your frog record online by following the link.

If you would like further information why not contact the IPCC at bogs@ipcc.ie.