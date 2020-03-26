Generous Donegal choir donates funds to help Chef Aid feed those in need of meals

Contact
Donegal choir generously supports volunteer group during Covid-19
Donegal Contemporary Chorus members were disappointed that a festival in which they were due to take part was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.
But the generous members have used this to help others in need at this challenging time.
They were due to compete in the Maynooth Choral Festival in April, to include an overnight stay.
Choir members have generously donated their accommodation deposits to Chef Aid Donegal Town.
To find out more about the great work being done by Chef Aid Donegal Town volunteers and for the link to make a donation to this fantastic cause, read: Donegal's community heroes - Chef Aid feeding those in need during Covid-19 crisis
