Generous Donegal choir donates funds to help Chef Aid feed those in need of meals

Donegal Contemporary Chorus members were disappointed that a festival in which they were due to take part was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

But the generous members have used this to help others in need at this challenging time.

They were due to compete in the Maynooth Choral Festival in April, to include an overnight stay.

Choir members have generously donated their accommodation deposits to Chef Aid Donegal Town.

