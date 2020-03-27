Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Council departments at odds over who is responsible for Donegal's 'back lanes'

Official promise to revisit the issue again

Council departments at odds over who is responsible for Donegal's 'back lanes'

No one wants to take charge of the back lanes

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Controversy and an internal dispute over who had jurisdiction over the maintenance of back lanes in Donegal County Council housing estates has thrown councillors into a bit of a frenzy in recent weeks.

Two different council departments, housing and roads, have declined to take charge.

At the recent meeting of the Housing and Corporate Strategic Policy Committee (SPC), Cllr John Sheamais Ó'Fearraigh raised the issue again.

"When it comes to back lanes the roads [department] maintains it belongs to housing. It's an ongoing issue and I would like to see some clarity and find out who is responsible for back lanes," he said.

Committee chairman, Bernard McGuinness, said he had been on the council over 40 years and this had been an issue right throughout this time.

"And there's nothing been done about it for 40 years. You get frustrated to say the least when one sends you to housing and the other sends you to roads. It's a serious problem.

Director of Housing, Corporate and Cultural Services, Joe Peoples said policies from the roads and housing SPC had already gone to council but didn't find favour.

"We will have to come back and revisit that one again. There's a lot of work done and it's a matter of a final decision in relation to that to action it and move it forward," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie