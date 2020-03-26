Donegal urged to show appreciation for health professionals battling covid-19

Donegal is being urged to join in the nationwide 'Big Round of Applause' for all the health workers currently battling covid-19.



The event is due to take place tonight (Thursday, March 26) at 8.00pm.



The event's organisers said: “During these unprecedented times, let us show our true appreciation for all the nurses, doctors, GP, ambulance crews, carers, support staff, of our health service.



“Let us all applaud them to say 'Thank You.'



“Give a big round of applause from your front door, garden, windows, livingroom, wherever you can show them how much we appreciate all they are doing.



“Please comply with social distancing guidelines.”



If you household is taking place in the 'Big Round of Applause' send your photographs or videos to Donegal Live. We would love to see them and will put up a gallery so everyone, everywhere can see them too.