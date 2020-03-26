Concerns raised about the plight of cross-border workers during Covid-19 crisis

A county Fermanagh MLA has called on the Irish government to look after unemployed cross border workers who are living in the North and whose jobs have been adversely affected by the current coronavirus crisis.

Belleek based Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has called on the Irish Government to pay 'COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment' to cross-border workers living in the North.

The Fermanagh/South Tyrone MLA who lives near the Donegal border said: “There are many people living in the north who work and pay taxes in the South like Fermanagh and Donegal, but all along the border, but are receiving no support from the Irish Government.

“The Irish Government has launched a ‘COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment’ for people who have lost their jobs, however as it stands this does not apply to people who live in the north and work in the south.

“It’s vital that these cross-border workers who have lost their jobs can avail of this financial support from the Irish Government during this unprecedented crisis.

“This pandemic, and the necessary measures being taken to contain it, will have a huge impact on workers, families and the economy.

“The Irish government has a duty to ensure that these workers are considered in any steps it is taking to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on livelihoods.

“There needs to be cooperation between ministers at the level of North South Ministerial Council to make sure these cross-border workers are not left in limbo and that they are supported during this emergency," she said.