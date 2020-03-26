Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, March 26 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Kathleen Wilson, nee McHugh, 204 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Wilson nee McHugh, 204 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Reposing at her late residence. Requiem mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnson on Saturday. Interment in adjoining churchyard.

In compliance HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family.

Family flowers only, donations if desired directly to the Donegal Hospice

Maire Hegarty, ‘Roncalli’, College Farm Road, Letterkenny, Nee Mullen, Athy, Co Kildare. Retired Communications Lecturer LYIT

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Maire Hegarty, ‘Roncalli’, College Farm Road, Letterkenny, Nee Mullen, Athy, Co Kildare. Retired Communications Lecturer LYIT.

Reposing at her home from 6pm this evening, Thursday.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are restricted to immediate family only please

Remains will be received to St. Eunans Cathedral on Friday at 5pm. Requim Mass on Saturday 28th at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Conwall Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations to Donegal Hospice co of Paschal Blake Funeral Director

Funeral mass can be viewed from St. Eunans Cathedral’s online Streaming service by using the following link – https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Hugh Conaghan (Former TD), Monfad, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Hugh Conaghan (Former TD), Monfad, Newtowncunningham.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Dympna Devine (née Caldwell) 2 Silverhill Road, Strabane

The death has taken place March 26th 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Dympna Devine (née Caldwell), 2 Silverhill Road, Strabane.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (March 28th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane at 10a.m.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Unfortunately, in accordance with guidelines (re: Coronavirus) the House and Funeral Mass will be limited to family and close friends only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.leckpatrickparish.com/webtv.htm

Mary Quigg, Derryreel, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Mary Quigg, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her late residence funeral service on Saturday at 11am in St Finnan’s Church Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are restricted to immediate family only please

Memorial mass will take place at a later date.

Celine Breslin (née Hughes) Tullyearl, Laghey

The death has occurred of Celine Breslin (née Hughes) Tullyearl, Laghey.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

In accordance with HSE guidelines on the current Covid-19 situation, wake, Funeral Mass and Burial will remain strictly family only.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Celine's life will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Jean (Jeannie) Curran, Port Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at the Donegal Hospice of Jean (Jeannie) Curran, Port Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Jean’s remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass will be held in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Jean's Funeral Mass can be viewed from the St. Eunan's Cathedral online streaming service on Friday 27th March 2020 at 10am by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Michael Sharma, formerly of Nena Models and Ballygogan, Lifford

The death has occurred at his home in Spain of Michael Sharma, formerly of Nena Models and Ballygogan, Lifford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed at a later date.

Anne Devlin, Altahalla, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Anne Devlin, Altahalla, Clonmany.

Wake and Funeral will take place in accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Surgical One, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Birmingham, of Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.

