CORONAVIRUS LATEST: New surveillance report shows 8 confirmed cases in Derry & Strabane

The latest surveillance report published by the Public Health Agency shows that the Derry & Strabane Council area has 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Belfast has the most confirmed cases with 75 as of 11.45 on March 26.
To date the fewest number of tests have been carried out in the Western Trust area. Testing is currently limited to patients who are being admitted to hospital and some health care workers.
As of 11:45am on Thursday 26 March, testing has resulted in 32 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 241.
To date, ten people who tested positive have sadly died.
