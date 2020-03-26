Cathedral bells ring out as Donegal salutes its frontline heroes

It began as a smattering of applause, slowly rippling through the darkness.

Right around Donegal tonight, people (observing social distance, of course) left their front doors and wandered out of their homes to salute those who are putting everytihing on the line - the doctors, nurses, paramedics, gardaí, and everyone else working to help people in the difficult conditions created by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Across the country, people stood outside their homes at 8pm to applaud workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis. The Dáil suspended all business to applaud the workers fighting Covid-19.

At St. Eunan's Cathedral in Letterkenny, the bells rang out in salute of our frontline workers

And on social media tonight, people have been posting their own videos as they took time to pay their own tributes