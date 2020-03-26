Donegal TD appeals for baby monitors to help healthcare workers communicate at hospital during Covid-19 crisis

Contact
Baby monitors are being sought
A Donegal TD has put out an appeal for the donation of good quality baby monitors (new or second hand) to assist in the communication between doctors, nurses and patients at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn took to social media to get the message out as the coronavirus crisis deepens, and there has been a big response.
He explained that he had received a “shout-out” for the donation of baby monitors in good condition - and the target set was 100. He pointed out that the monitors required are the ones where one device can be with a patient while the other is outside. This allows nurses to communicate with patients without having to go into a room.
He continued: “There is a crisis in terms of availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and right now, this equipment has to be disposed of or sent for deep cleansing after every interaction between patients and medical staff.
“These baby monitors will allow for ongoing communication between the patient and medical staff without this constant use of PPE.
He concluded: “Please contact me by private/ direct message if you can donate one of the baby monitors and I will arrange collection. Spread the word thanks ”
