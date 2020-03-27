Ploughing Championship organisers issue statement on this year's event amidst Covid-19 crisis

The National Ploughing Association has issued a statement on the Ploughing Championships in Carlow this September as the Covid-19 crisis wreaks havoc with events.

The NPA says they are "closely monitoring Government guidelines on the matter and will act in the best interest of the country if and when the time comes that a decision has to be made".

They added: "The NPA do not foresee that decision will have to be made until much closer to the [Ploughing] Championships."

The dates have been confirmed for the 2020 National Ploughing Championships at Ballintrane, with the event set to take place from September 15-17.

Last year’s event had the highest ever attendance, with many making the long trip down from Donegal.