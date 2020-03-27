Proud Donegal woman Mary Grant honoured by Donegal Association of New York

A proud daughter of Donegal has received one of the highest honours awarded annually by the prestigious Donegal Association of New York.



Mary Grant, whose father and mother, Joe and Angela Fullerton came from Buncrana, in Inishowen was presented with the illustrious 'Willie Joe Cunningham Memorial Award' at the organisation's 124th St Patrick's Day Dinner Dance, last month.



Married to Eamonn Grant from Ballyliffin, Mary said she was “thrilled and delighted” to receive the award.



Speaking to Donegal Live, Mary said: “We had an absolutely fantastic night at the Donegal Association of New York's St Patrick's Day Dinner Dance at Antun's in Queens Village here in New York. As usual, this event began with a lively cocktail hour and, following the awards ceremony, we danced into the wee small hours.



“I was honoured to receive the 'Willie Joe Cunningham Memorial Award.' Needless to say, I was doubly delighted to share the night's honours with Donegal legend, Daniel O'Donnell, who was awarded the '2020 Donegal Person of the Year' accolade.”



Mary's sister-in-law, Ann McGonigle, owner of the Glendowen Craft Shop in Clonmany, said the whole family was delighted for Mary.



Ann said: “What a lovely honour to be given and no better woman than Mary to receive it.



“Mary is very proud of her Buncrana roots and has a great attachment to the town. She is back on holidays quite often.”



Mary's commendation on the 'Willie Joe Cunningham Memorial Award' read: “Mary is much loved and popularly known in New York Irish circles, especially amongst the New York footballing community, where she has been the Recording Secretary for an incredible 36 years.



“Mary was involved with Celtic Football Club over the years, when her sons Eamonn and Brendan played Gaelic football.”



Mary thanked the Donegal Association of New York for this “lovely” dedication as she received her award from the organisation's President, Rosina Gallagher.