COVID-19 DONEGAL COUNTY COUNCIL FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

Donegal County Council have just issued a FRiday evening update.

They say the council is continuing to make every effort to provide its public services in a managed way, as we all continue to work through the COVID-19 challenges. In previous public statements the Council had advised of services that are closed to the public, i.e. Libraries, Museum and Regional Cultural Services. The Council also announced the closure of the visitors centre and toilets and introduced restrictions on certain vehicular access at Sliabh Liag Cliffs.



Protocols for staff and customers have also been put in place with customers strongly encouraged to deal with the Council by telephone, email and to observe and follow the direction of staff when visiting our premises. We want to thank the general public and the staff for their efforts to ensure that the protocols are being implemented and respected.



Motor Tax

The Council has seen an increase at its offices of customers showing up at the motor tax counters and the pattern is continuing. The Taoiseach announced new measures on Tuesday last to slow the spread of the virus as recommended by the Chief Medical Officer and the National Public Health Emergency Team. He said `that this could go on for weeks or months but no matter what happens, we will always put your life and your health ahead of any other concern’.



The Council’s COVID-19 Crisis Management Team continues to meet daily and consider the best advice from the medical experts, national bodies and government, and the actions for the Council that arise from this. It is against the background set out above that the decision has been made that the motor tax service will not be available across the counters at each of our Public Service Centres and Lifford from close of business this evening. It is strongly believed that this is the correct decision at this time having regard to all the advices.



Customers can continue to avail of Motor Tax Services and the Council has the following advice in this regard.

Online.

There is a very good service available online at www.motortax.ie. The Council can provide help with this and you can contact us by phone or email (contact details are provided below).

Post.

Postal applications can be sent to Letterkenny Public Services Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny. It is important that forms are fully completed, including phone numbers so that the Council can contact you if required.

Drop Box.

A drop box for applications will be available in each Public Service Centre and at Three Rivers Centre, Lifford.

Forms.

All forms are available at www.donegalcoco.ie/services/motortax/



Contact Details.

We can be contacted by phone on 0749153900, or by email at motortax@donegalcoco.ie .



At this time, all Council services other than those referenced above remain open to the public under normal opening hours.

The Council would like to thank the public again for their ongoing cooperation with the changes that we are making on access to services and amenities. The nature of what we are all currently dealing with means that the Council has to continually review and revise arrangements to service the public, as further information and advice becomes available.