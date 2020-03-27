Contact

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People's Press and Inish Times are here for the people of Donegal

We will keep you informed what's going on in the county during the Covid-19 crisis

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People's Press and Inish Times are here for the people of Donegal

We will keep you informed in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People's Press and Inish Times will be published every week as usual throughout the Covid-19 crisis as we continue to support the community of Donegal in these unprecedented times.

The Donegal team will bring you accurate and reliable information about Covid-19 in factual and non-sensational reporting both online and in print. 

We are part of the fabric of Donegal and we will also highlight the positive news stories from our communities.  Stories of heroic community deeds already abound as people unite to look after the needs of others in the county. In difficult times, you can always rely on community spirit to get people through.  

Now, the focus is on the stories that matter to local people.  In times like these, your local newspaper should be the voice of the community, helping people to understand what is going on and offering peace of mind.

Together, we are stronger.  Tell us your stories, send us your news, photos and videos.  We might be socially distant but we have never needed each other more.

Email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie, editor@donegalpost.ie or editor@inishtimes.ie or send us a message via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. 

You can also email news@donegallive.ie for our website.

For advertising, email deidre.mcenaney@donegaldemocrat.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People's Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/Donegal People's Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone: (074) 934 1055

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie