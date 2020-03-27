Breaking: One person in north west has died as three more dead bringing total to 22 Covid-19 deaths here and a total of 35 north and south

The HSE have confirmed the death of a male in the north west from Covid-19. This brings the figure to 22 people who have now died from Covid-19, it was revealed this evening, bringing the number of deaths on the island, north and south to 35.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that an additional three patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. One person in the north-west of the country and two females in the east.

There have now been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March.

There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 25th March (1,639 cases), reveals:

· 54% are male and 46% are female, with 79 clusters involving 317 cases

· The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years

· 419 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 375 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 922, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 171 cases (10%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 26%

Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing latest case information.

NORTHERN IRELAND

Three more people have died in Northern Ireland, bringing the number who have died north of the border to 13.

34 more people tested positive for the virus - the number of confirmed cases in the north now standing at 275.

UK

In the UK, the number of deaths today rose by 181, to bring the total number of deaths there to 759.

The latest figurs available from there said there was 113,777 people tested of whom 99,198 tested negative and 14,579 yested positive.

ITALY & SPAIN

Internationally, the death toll is increasing each day with Italy, one again getting the brunt of the number of deaths; over the past 24 hours the number of deaths rose by 919, bringing the total number of deaths due to the pandemic, in that country to a staggering 9,134. This is the highest death rate in any one day since the outbreak began there on February 21.

The death toll in Spain rose by 769 in the last day to bring the number of deaths there to 4,858.