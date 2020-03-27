Contact

BREAKING - LOCKDOWN WILL BE ALMOST TOTAL FROM MIDNIGHT

Donegal people will now be under the most restrictive movements in history

WHAT HAPPENED THIS WEEKEND: Covid-19 update

Coronavirus

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The big lockdown will start from midnight. The Taoiseach has just spoken to the nation for the second time this week.

"Now is the time for further action," he said in his address.

He confirmed that one of the deaths was a healthcare worker. Travel to Donegal island off the coast will be restricted to its inhabitants.

FROM MIDNIGHT FOR A TWO WEEK PERIOD - EVERYBODY MUST STAY AT HOME EXCEPT IN SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES. 

Circumstances in which people are allowed to leave home are for essential work, buying food, visiting a doctor for medical appointments, caring for someone or exercising within 2km of home. People and families MUST adhere to the physical distancing during this time.

All public and private gatherings outside are prohibited including family visits. 

The Taoiseach said that the only circumstances allowed for leaving your home is:

"essential work, social care or any other essential service that cannot be done from home."

"From midnight tonight, everyone must stay at home other than to travel to and from work only when work is an essential service, to shop for food or collect a meal, to collect health or medical products, to take brief exercise as long as you adhere to physical distancing," he said.

"All public gatherings are prohibited, sadly this includes social family visits,

"We're not prisoners of fate - we can influence what's going to happen to us next. There is no fate but what we make for ourselves."

People over the age of 70 and vulnerable people must shield or 'cocoon' for the next two weeks.

