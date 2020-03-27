Covid-19: Sweeping new travel restrictions to come into place from midnight

Contact
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
As the coronavirus crisis worsens, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stated that from midnight tonight and for a two-week period, everybody must stay at home, except in specific circumstances.
He has urged people to show their support for healthcare staff by staying home.
This evening he announced that all public transport and passenger travel will be restricted to workers or those providing essential services, and all public and private gatherings outside will be prohibited.
New measures will mean people will not be able to travel outside a 2km radius from their homes.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urges people to stay at home and agree to these restrictions to save lives | Follow live updates: https://t.co/W2t5MvPevS pic.twitter.com/IaMiee6KRB— RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 27, 2020
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Staff at Letterkenny University Hospital have been putting plans in place over the past number of weeks to prepare for the expected increase in patients admitted with suspected and confirmed COVID-19
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.