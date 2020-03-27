Covid-19: Sweeping new travel restrictions to come into place from midnight

As the coronavirus crisis worsens, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stated that from midnight tonight and for a two-week period, everybody must stay at home, except in specific circumstances.

He has urged people to show their support for healthcare staff by staying home.

This evening he announced that all public transport and passenger travel will be restricted to workers or those providing essential services, and all public and private gatherings outside will be prohibited.

New measures will mean people will not be able to travel outside a 2km radius from their homes.