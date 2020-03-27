Full list of essential workers will be published in the morning (Saturday)

Contact
The full list of essential workers will be published as early as possible tomorrow (Saturday), the government have said following the speech of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tonight as he told people not to leave their homes unless in exceptional circumstances.
In the interim, the Government advice for businesses and services which consider themselves essential service, is to remain open, pending publication of the list.
