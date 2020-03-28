Lidl customers in Donegal can support those in need through donation initiative in stores

Contact
Donegal Lidl supporting families in need
Lidl is placing food donation trolleys in the packing area of all their Irish stores to support those in need.
This weekend, customers are invited if they so wish to buy an extra tinned or long-life food product with their shopping. They then leave it in the food donation trolley and Lidl will ensure that it goes to local people in need through their Food Cloud charity partners.
