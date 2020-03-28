Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive


NCT, Commercial Vehicle Testing and National Driver Licence Service suspended due to Covid-19 crisis

Measures being put in place to deal with the implications of the suspension

NCTs suspended due to Covid-19 crisis

NCTs suspended due to Covid-19 crisis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), the National Car Testing Service (NCT), as well as the Commercial Vehicle Testing System are suspended until further notice with immediate effect. 

This is in order to comply with the new public restrictions, announced by Government on Friday 27th of March, to tackle the spread of the Coronavirus.

The news was confirmed on Saturday afternoon by the Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross and the RSA.

Minister Ross said: “I have asked my officials to immediately engage with the RSA to introduce measures that will address issues arising from the suspension of these services. 

“It is critical that we give drivers as well as operators of commercial vehicles peace of mind in relation to the status of their licence, learner permit, NCT certificate or certificate of roadworthiness, especially if it has expired or is likely to expire during the period of the Covid-19 health crisis. 

“Specifically, I am looking at introducing measures that will extend the period of validity of these official documents and hope to provide further detail for the public next week.

“In the meantime, I want to make it absolutely clear that people should not and do not need to worry about these things. Everyone must now focus on abiding by the measures that were introduced by the government from midnight last night in order to keep yourself, your family and your community safe from the spread of the coronavirus.”

The minister did however stress that road safety laws must be adhered to by all road users.

“We must also be conscious of the need to save lives on the roads and, indeed, avoid diverting medical staff to deal with the consequences of drivers not driving safely,” he said.   

“Road Safety laws remain in force and will be enforced. Drivers must not speed or drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and they must keep their vehicles roadworthy – for their own sakes and all our sakes.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie