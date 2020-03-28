NCT, Commercial Vehicle Testing and National Driver Licence Service suspended due to Covid-19 crisis

The National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), the National Car Testing Service (NCT), as well as the Commercial Vehicle Testing System are suspended until further notice with immediate effect.

This is in order to comply with the new public restrictions, announced by Government on Friday 27th of March, to tackle the spread of the Coronavirus.

The news was confirmed on Saturday afternoon by the Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross and the RSA.

Minister Ross said: “I have asked my officials to immediately engage with the RSA to introduce measures that will address issues arising from the suspension of these services.

“It is critical that we give drivers as well as operators of commercial vehicles peace of mind in relation to the status of their licence, learner permit, NCT certificate or certificate of roadworthiness, especially if it has expired or is likely to expire during the period of the Covid-19 health crisis.

“Specifically, I am looking at introducing measures that will extend the period of validity of these official documents and hope to provide further detail for the public next week.

“In the meantime, I want to make it absolutely clear that people should not and do not need to worry about these things. Everyone must now focus on abiding by the measures that were introduced by the government from midnight last night in order to keep yourself, your family and your community safe from the spread of the coronavirus.”

The minister did however stress that road safety laws must be adhered to by all road users.

“We must also be conscious of the need to save lives on the roads and, indeed, avoid diverting medical staff to deal with the consequences of drivers not driving safely,” he said.

“Road Safety laws remain in force and will be enforced. Drivers must not speed or drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and they must keep their vehicles roadworthy – for their own sakes and all our sakes.”