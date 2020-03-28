Summer time - Remember to change you clock this weekend

Contact
Don't forget to change your clocks!
Clocks go forward one hour as Irish Summer Time (IST) begins in Ireland and across the European Union.
At 1am on Sunday, March 29 clocks move forward one hour to 2am.
Nowadays most electronic devices update automatically, but some - such as cooker clocks and car clocks - can be a source of frustration as people try to remember how to adjust them.
This is likely to be one of the last times that we will 'spring forward' as the twice-yearly time change as MEPs voted to scrap it across the EU in April 2021, though this is yet to be passed into law.
