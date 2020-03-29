Contact

Donegal's leading GAA official in self-isolation

Huge role of organisation locally shifts to help out during Covid-19 crisis

The GAA's strength in the community is there for all to see

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal’s top GAA figure has gone into self-isolation.

Aodh Ruadh club man Mick McGrath confirmed that he and his wife Liz, who are in their mid 60s, have been in self isolation since March 15.

And, while it has been a sea change for the busy Donegal GAA leader, it is one that he is adapting to and has some words of the wisdom for all GAA followers in the county.

He has also been in constant touch with his fellow county board members through telephone and social media in a rapidly evolving situation.

“My wife and I have been self-isolating and the family are getting us the essentials since March 15.

“We are both in our mid 60s and I have been studying this and I see that most of our people of this age are self-isolating.

“The family encouraged the two of us to self-isolate and there is no point in either of us going out and about and picking up the virus from someone else”.

He added: “I have been in contact with the rest of the county executive by social media, I suppose we are 98 per cent in lockdown but we maintain contact.

He acknowledged that it is a time of frustration for many involved in GAA activities, but health must come first.

 

