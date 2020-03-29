Donegal County Council announce new arrangements for the provision of services

Donegal County Council has today, (Sunday), announced new arrangements for the provision of council services from tomorrow, Monday, March 30, in light of the introduction of further restrictive measures to deal with Covid-19

The council's statement runs as follows: "On Friday night the Taoiseach announced further restrictive measures in relation to the Covid-19 virus. The council is fully committed to adhering to these new restrictions and would encourage everyone to follow them to support the national effort to push back against the virus. It is a mark of how critical this is that it was considered necessary to radically change the approach from Tuesday to Friday night and we should not lose sight of that.

"The council’s Crisis Management Team has considered the implications of the new measures and its response to same having regard to, on the one hand, compliance with the measures, and on the other, ensuring that we can maintain the delivery of essential/critical services to the public.

"The council’s public buildings that have remained open to the public until now will not be open from tomorrow, Monday, March 30, until further notice. However our staff will continue to work in the buildings and where essential at the various premises and sites where we have to do essential work.

"Staff will continue to work on essential/emergency work such as the provision of water and sewerage, fighting fires, keeping public spaces clean and providing homeless services. These are just some examples of the work of the Council that must continue.

"The public should know that the council’s capacity to deal with emergencies is not affected at this time. It is our objective to ensure that the continuity of essential services to the public is maintained. If the situation is likely to change, we will make the public aware of any implications and provide appropriate advice and guidance at such time.

"Circumstances can suddenly change as we have seen this week but the council wants to reassure the public that we have considerable experience built up over many years dealing with exceptional circumstances and events and the members and staff of the council will continue to work in the best interests of the people."