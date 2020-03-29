The ChefAid movement is spreading - as another group sets up in Donegal

THE ChefAid movement is spreading, with a new organisation springing up in Killygordon last week.

Following on from the huge success of the initial Donegal town operation, ChefAid Killygordon was born following a hastily arranged meeting last Monday night. And, they hope to deliver their first meal within the coming days.

ChefAid Killygordon is a non-profit group, with the aim of providing a free hot meal and a daily connection for older people and the vulnerable in the community during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Based in the Yes Chef Catering kitchen at Oaktree Business Park (CAKE Centre) in Killygordon, they are a core group of chefs and concerned local individuals, clubs and organisations such as Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise (CAKE).

Initially, ChefAid intends to cover Donaghmore Parish, which includes the villages of Crossroads and Killygordon as well as outlying areas including Meenreagh, The Glen, Liscooley, Gleneely, Ballinacor, Carrickshandrum and Meenlougher, to name but a few.

Seed (startup) funding totalling almost €2,000 has been pledged to date. This includes €500 from the original ChefAid Donegal town team as well as donations from CAKE and the local Wednesday Club for Older People.

However, they aim to raise enough funds to sustain the project through the current crisis in order to pay for materials/ingredients etc.

As a result a 'ChefAid Killygordon' GoFundMe page has been set up, raising almost €3,500 by lunchtime yesterday. To donate, log on to www.gofundme.com/f/chefaid- killygordon

Donations can also be made directly to a charity account in Bank of Ireland, Ballybofey. The account details are: BIC: BOFIIE2D

IBAN: IE92 BOFI 9047 1277 195547.

The group is also appealing to closed restaurants/hotels, and other food related businesses, to donate any unwanted produce.

This is an entirely voluntary effort and all monies raised will go towards providing this service to the local community.

Speaking yesterday, the co-owner of Yes Chef, Mr Andy Doherty, said ChefAid was a combined effort from those in the area who merely wanted to give back to the community.

"When the current crisis hit, a lot of (YesChef) orders were cancelled and the work dried up," he explained.

"We were idle and we were contacted by a number of local community leaders to see what we could do. This is the least we could do, particularly for the older members of the community and those living alone."

ChefAid Killygordon would like to take the opportunity to ask anyone who feels that they, or their loved ones, qualify for the support they are offering, to contact them on 087 3992666 or via the ChefAid Killygordon Facebook page and talk with one of their volunteers.