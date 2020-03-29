Here's Johnny ...Donegal's blues ace back for another Facebook gig

If you're feeling blue but feel the blues could provide a cure, then settle down in front of your Facebook outlet tonight for another concert with a difference.

Bundoran guitarist extraordinaire, Johnny Gallagher presents another Sunday night session in 'Club Quarantine' - his sitting room -and if it's anything like last week's offering, there's something there for everyone, old songs, new songs and a few yarns.

Johnny attracted hundreds to his impromptu gig from all over the world and if the reaction to it is anything to go by, it should be more of the same tonight.

He has invited all his friends on Facebook and anyone who likes music to come on board for the night, send him a message and get together from a safe distance if you know what I mean.

As the man say: "Keep you hands clean"

Here's Johnny's message: https://www.facebook.com/johnnygboxtie/videos/10157981167382593/