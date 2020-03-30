Woman's body found in Ballybofey

The body of a woman has been found in a house in Ballybofey.

In a statement this evening the gardai revealed how at approximately 8.10pm yesterday, Sunday, March 29, gardaí were called to the scene following the discovery of the body of a female in her late 50s at a house at Aisling Court, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

"The body has been removed to the mortuary for post-mortem which will determine the course of the investigation," the spokesperson said.

It is understood gardaí do no suspect foul play.