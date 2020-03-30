Woman's body found in Ballybofey

Contact
Body of woman discovered in Ballybofey
The body of a woman has been found in a house in Ballybofey.
In a statement this evening the gardai revealed how at approximately 8.10pm yesterday, Sunday, March 29, gardaí were called to the scene following the discovery of the body of a female in her late 50s at a house at Aisling Court, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.
"The body has been removed to the mortuary for post-mortem which will determine the course of the investigation," the spokesperson said.
It is understood gardaí do no suspect foul play.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny University Hospital is increasing its number of ICU beds to deal with an expected surge in Covid-19 patients
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.