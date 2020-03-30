295 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 announced today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that eight patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

The total number of confirmed cases in Donegal is 36.

- Six deaths located in the east, one in the south and one in the west of the country.

- The patients included five females and three males.

- The median age of today’s reported deaths is 86.

- Six patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 54 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 295 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm today, Monday, March 30.

There are now 2,910 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday, March 28 (2,475 cases), reveals:

- 50% are male and 49% are female, with 111 clusters involving 428 cases

- the median age of confirmed cases is 47 years

- 645 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

- Of those hospitalised, 84 cases have been admitted to ICU

- 578 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers

- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,393 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 217 cases (9%)

- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 50%, close contact accounts for 27%, travel abroad accounts for 23%

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “We are beginning to see encouraging signs in our efforts to flatten the curve. However, we cannot become complacent as we are still seeing new cases and more ICU admissions every day.

“Our strategy remains the implementation of public health restrictions to interrupt the spread of the virus and prevent people from arriving to ICU in first place.”

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), added: “We know what an unmitigated epidemic looks like, we are not on that track.

“The model reveals that before restrictions were in place, daily growth rate of confirmed cases was at 33%. This has fallen in recent days to around 15%. But it is still growing and needs to fall further.

“It takes time to see the impact of our efforts in the numbers. It will be another 7-10 days before we have a reliable picture of how effective our collective efforts have been.”

The Department of Health recently published an Ethical Framework for Decision-Making in a Pandemic. Dr. Siobhán O’Sullivan, chief bioethics officer, Department of Health, said clinicians have to make tough decisions, often on a daily basis.

"This framework has been developed to support clinicians in making sound clinical judgement, within a very complex environment.

“We will continue to support our healthcare professionals, especially in the toughest aspects of their work.”

Department of Health’s Covid-19 Information Dashboard can be found at

https://www.gov.ie/en/service/0039bc-view-the-covid-19-coronavirus-dashboard-showing-the-latest-stats-and/?referrer=/covid19dashboard/ providing latest case information.