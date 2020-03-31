Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19: Latest figures show 17 more deaths in Ireland

46 cases now confirmed in Donegal - up from 36

Covid-19: Latest figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There have been 17 more deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

This brings the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak to 71.

The number of cases in Donegal has risen from 36 to 46 in the last reported 24 hour period.

Fifth-two were male and 19 were female. Fifty-four of the 71 people had underlying health conditions.

Eight deaths were located in the east, three in the south and six in the west of the country.

In its latest update, the Department stated that there have been 325 new cases of the virus in the latest 24 hour period, bringing the total to 3,235.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan stated that 703 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Of these, 113 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, RTE news reported this evening that critically ill patients with Covid19 in Ireland will be asked to take part in a clinical trial on how to treat the disease.

The trial will test the effects of different interventions for Covid 19 patients, who are being treated in intensive care units. 

The report stated that St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin and University Hospital Galway will begin trialing these interventions next week.

Similar practices will take part in other countries as part of a global research effort to tackle the pandemic. 

In the UK, the number of deaths in the last 24 hour period was 381 - a 27% rise on the previous day. The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the UK now stands at 1,789.

The US death toll (3,415) has now exceeded China’s.

Worldwide, the number of deaths from Covid-19 has exceeded 40,000.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie