Covid-19: Latest figures show 17 more deaths in Ireland

There have been 17 more deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

This brings the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak to 71.

The number of cases in Donegal has risen from 36 to 46 in the last reported 24 hour period.

Fifth-two were male and 19 were female. Fifty-four of the 71 people had underlying health conditions.

Eight deaths were located in the east, three in the south and six in the west of the country.

In its latest update, the Department stated that there have been 325 new cases of the virus in the latest 24 hour period, bringing the total to 3,235.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan stated that 703 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Of these, 113 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, RTE news reported this evening that critically ill patients with Covid19 in Ireland will be asked to take part in a clinical trial on how to treat the disease.

The trial will test the effects of different interventions for Covid 19 patients, who are being treated in intensive care units.

The report stated that St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin and University Hospital Galway will begin trialing these interventions next week.

Similar practices will take part in other countries as part of a global research effort to tackle the pandemic.

In the UK, the number of deaths in the last 24 hour period was 381 - a 27% rise on the previous day. The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the UK now stands at 1,789.

The US death toll (3,415) has now exceeded China’s.

Worldwide, the number of deaths from Covid-19 has exceeded 40,000.