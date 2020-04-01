Inishowen coastline at risk of flooding due to rising sea levels - new report finds

Inishowen's infrastructure could be at risk of being taken by the sea due to rising sea levels and annual flooding.

According to a report from non-profit news organisation, Climate Central, by 2050 many areas of the coast could be underwater.

Chief Scientist and CEO of Climate Central, Dr Benjamin Strauss, said: “Coastal flooding will be more frequent and more severe as seas rise, reaching further inland and increasing erosion.

“But, Ireland and virtually every other nation will likely also feel the effects as sea level rise disrupts global supply chains, stresses regional economies and governments, and potentially displaces millions of people worldwide.”

The information comes from the CostalDEM system. It shows the predicted loss of land based on machine learning and levels of elevation.

CoastalDEM improved on the data provided by the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission used by NASA.

“In the U.S. and Australia, where CoastalDEM was validated against much higher quality ground truth data, the average error is 1cm and 11cm, respectively.

“Nonetheless, accuracy can vary widely from location to location at a smaller scale, even plus or minus a meter or more in some cases,” Dr Straus said.

In particular the areas around Newtowncunningham, Burt and Burnfoot could lose a lot of land. With both Naomh Colmcille and CLG Burt pitches being at risk of annual flooding.

Dr Strauss pointed to the melting glaciers and ice sheets as the cause for the rapid rise in sea levels. He said that this is caused by the warming of the earth.

The research published in the Nature Communications journals puts new estimates of the rising tides three times over what was recently thought.

The research points to some major changes both in Ireland and abroad.

It’s moderate estimate projects that by 2050 sea levels may be high enough to threaten land currently home to 150 million people worldwide.

With 300 million people currently live on land that is vulnerable to annual flooding by the mid-century.

Although because of a lack of data it would be difficult to factor in dykes, seawalls, levees or any future defences.

Although Dr Strauss pointed out some actions may be taken to combat the effects of rising tides.

He explained: “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much and as fast as we can will slow the pace of sea level rise.

“That will allow more time to build or restore defences like dunes, coastal wetlands, dikes and seawalls where feasible; to redesign some structures and places to accommodate more frequent flooding; and to relocate critical infrastructure when necessary.”