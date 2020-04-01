Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Inishowen coastline at risk of flooding due to rising sea levels - new report finds

Large areas of the peninsula's coastline could be under threat

Inishowen coastline at risk of flooding due to rising sea levels - new report finds

Inishowen could see increased coastal flooding due to rising sea levels

Reporter:

James Duffy

Inishowen's infrastructure could be at risk of being taken by the sea due to rising sea levels and annual flooding.

According to a report from non-profit news organisation, Climate Central, by 2050 many areas of the coast could be underwater.

Chief Scientist and CEO of Climate Central, Dr Benjamin Strauss, said: “Coastal flooding will be more frequent and more severe as seas rise, reaching further inland and increasing erosion.

“But, Ireland and virtually every other nation will likely also feel the effects as sea level rise disrupts global supply chains, stresses regional economies and governments, and potentially displaces millions of people worldwide.”

The information comes from the CostalDEM system. It shows the predicted loss of land based on machine learning and levels of elevation.

CoastalDEM improved on the data provided by the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission used by NASA.

“In the U.S. and Australia, where CoastalDEM was validated against much higher quality ground truth data, the average error is 1cm and 11cm, respectively.

“Nonetheless, accuracy can vary widely from location to location at a smaller scale, even plus or minus a meter or more in some cases,” Dr Straus said.

In particular the areas around Newtowncunningham, Burt and Burnfoot could lose a lot of land. With both Naomh Colmcille and CLG Burt pitches being at risk of annual flooding.

Dr Strauss pointed to the melting glaciers and ice sheets as the cause for the rapid rise in sea levels. He said that this is caused by the warming of the earth.

The research published in the Nature Communications journals puts new estimates of the rising tides three times over what was recently thought.

The research points to some major changes both in Ireland and abroad.

It’s moderate estimate projects that by 2050 sea levels may be high enough to threaten land currently home to 150 million people worldwide.

With 300 million people currently live on land that is vulnerable to annual flooding by the mid-century.

Although because of a lack of data it would be difficult to factor in dykes, seawalls, levees or any future defences.

Although Dr Strauss pointed out some actions may be taken to combat the effects of rising tides.

He explained: “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much and as fast as we can will slow the pace of sea level rise.

“That will allow more time to build or restore defences like dunes, coastal wetlands, dikes and seawalls where feasible; to redesign some structures and places to accommodate more frequent flooding; and to relocate critical infrastructure when necessary.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie