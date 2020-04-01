Flights on Donegal-Dublin route will be reduced to one return service daily

Flights on the Donegal to Dublin route are set to be reduced to one return flight per day from April 30, it was announced today.

Currently there are two daily return flights.

Following discussions with the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and the operating airline Stobart Air - under the Aer Lingus Regional brand - it was agreed to reduce the current schedule to a one rotation per day service until April 30, when a review will take place.

A spokesperson at the airport confirmed that "while the health and wellbeing of our staff, their families and our passengers in this critical pandemic is paramount and we can operate under the HSE guidelines we agreed to continue to enable the provision of this essential service at a reduced level in the short term.

“The passengers travelling are on essential travel for health reasons and returning home from various locations around the world.”

The flights will now operate from Dublin daily at 1535 arriving in Donegal at 1635 and returning from Donegal at 1700 arriving in Dublin at 1755.

The route is operated under the government’s Public Service Obligation service. In effect, this means that each flight is heavily subsidised.

However, by operating this reduced service Donegal airport will incur a significant loss of revenue over the period and has reduced operational hours with core staff.

All other ancillary services are closed and where possible staff are working remotely.

While an extension to the period may be necessary, the management is hopeful of a return to the full schedule sooner rather than later as the country begins to return to normal.

Last month, services on the Donegal-Glasgow route were suspended as a result of the coronavirus crisis.