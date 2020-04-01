Major increase in Donegal coronavirus figures - number of cases reaches 63

Contact
Coronavirus
Department of Health latest figures show that 63 people in Donegal have so far been diagnosed with coronavirus.
This is a big jump from yesterday's figure of 46.
While the national figure of total cases is 3,447 as of this evening (Wednesday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from Monday, at midnight (2,990).
Sligo had 22 cases and Leitrim had 10.
Up to this evening, April 1, there have been 3,447 cases diagnosed in the country and 85 people have died from coronavirus.
60% of cases have now been contracted from community transmission.
