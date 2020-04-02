Contact

Undocumented Irish in United States told that testing will not affect their status

Donegal diaspora told that they should get tested if they think they have Covid-19 symptoms

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The Chairperson of the Undocumented Irish in America, has re-assured the thousands of people 'undocumented' in the US that their status will not be compromised if they have to be tested for Covid-19 or need treatment.

Bundoran-based Donegal County Councillor Michael McMahon’s words come as thousands of parents and families in this county and elsewhere have expressed concern over their 'loved ones' in the US where Covid-19 figures are escalating rapidly.
Cllr McMahon said:

"I have been in touch with the Irish Consulate in New York. They have told me that anybody in America that has any symptoms of Covid-19 to please go to your nearest medical centre, hospital or medical hall. You will not be charged.”

“There is no fee involved and you will not be asked your status by any medical personnel; their priority is keeping you safe.”
Neither will they be neglected on the basis of not having health insurance, if they contract Covid-19 or are hospitalised, Cllr McMahon said.

"They are not interested in your status, but if you do not have an existing insurance plan, you may be asked to come up with a payment plan. But the important thing is that nobody will be neglected.

“It's important that this global pandemic is taken seriously and that all those over there keep in contact with their families throughout this time and that all relevant information is relayed.

“Also please remember to keep in regular contact with the Irish Emigrant centres in Queens, The Bronx and the Aislinn Centre in Woodlawn, the county associations and all local G.A.A. clubs which are available for help and support, advice and your well being at this time.”

Clarification on employees in south living in the North
Closer to home a local TD wants urgent clarification on the eligibility of employees in the south who reside in the North and wish to apply for the Covid -19 Pandemic Unemployment payment.
Deputy Marc MacSharry said:

“The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection need to clarify whether special reciprocal arrangements have been put in place with the Northern Ireland Social Security Agency to pay the €350 payment to southern workers living in Northern Ireland.”

