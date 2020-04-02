New figures reveal an increase of drugs related offences in Donegal

Donegal has seen a major increase in drug related offences while the number of burglaries has decreased, new figures have revealed.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office, for the last quarter of 2019, show there has been a 111% increase in drug related offences in the county compared to the same period in the previous year.

The number of drug driving offences also increased by 81%.

CSO figures show that controlled drug offences have more than doubled with 60 offences recorded in the final quarter of 2018 compared to 127 during the same period in 2019.

While the number of recorded possession of drugs for sale and supply offences trebled from nine to 31 and possession of drugs for personal use offences are up 91%.

Drink driving offences is up by 23%.

The CSO also that burglaries across Donegal have decreased by five per cent, these figures includes aggravated burglary.

Theft related offences including theft of vehicles and the handling of stolen goods are down 10%.

Sexual offences are down almost 30% and the number of recorded rape and sexual assaults is down 25%.