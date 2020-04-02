Most Donegal shops and services now taking €50 card tap payments to help reduce Covid-19 spread

Contact
Shops now taking €50 card tap payments
Customers paying for goods and services by debit or credit card can now use the ‘tap’ facility for purchases up to €50.
A spokesperson for the Department of Finance told Donegal Live: “The increase came into effect yesterday, April 1 in most places. Pharmacies, petrol stations and a lot of shops.
“Lidl are doing it from today as they had some issues updating their software.
“Tesco are unfortunately not going to be able to update due to their software.”
The increase was introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to reduce the number of people who have to key in their PIN at checkouts.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Best-selling author Andrea Carter (left) pictured with manageress of the Bookmark Portlaoise where the Midlands launch of The Body Falls will take place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.