Most Donegal shops and services now taking €50 card tap payments to help reduce Covid-19 spread

Customers paying for goods and services by debit or credit card can now use the ‘tap’ facility for purchases up to €50.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance told Donegal Live: “The increase came into effect yesterday, April 1 in most places. Pharmacies, petrol stations and a lot of shops.

“Lidl are doing it from today as they had some issues updating their software.

“Tesco are unfortunately not going to be able to update due to their software.”

The increase was introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to reduce the number of people who have to key in their PIN at checkouts.