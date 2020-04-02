ALERT: Gardaí issue scam warning to public over text message claiming to be from An Post

Contact
Donegal public urged to be careful over An Post scam
Gardaí have issued a scam warning over a text message doing the rounds that claims to be from An Post.
The phishing scam involves people receiving a text message purporting to be from An Post and asking the person to click on a link in relation to collecting a parcel.
Gardaí said: "THIS IS A SCAM. Delete the text and don't follow the link.
"Always be sceptical of any unsolicited calls, texts or emails. If you really think it's from An Post, contact them yourself or ring your local Garda Station for advice."
Check out the text below:
