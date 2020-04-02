'No deaths on Irish roads in the last seven days' as people adhere to Covid-19 lockdown

Contact
Fewer people are on the roads amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis
"There have been no deaths on the roads in the last seven days," the Road Safety Authority has said on social media (*up until April 1).
With the Covid-19 lockdown and so many businesses closed, there are fewer people on Irish roads.
The RSA added: "Thank you for helping us to achieve this and we ask that everyone continues to be careful and observant on the roads as we aim to reduce the workload on our emergency services at this time."
There have been no deaths on the roads in the last seven days. Thank you for helping us to achieve this and we ask that everyone continues to be careful and observant on the roads as we aim to reduce the workload on our emergency services at this time. #WeeklyStats pic.twitter.com/LhAur3BBN0— RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) April 1, 2020
