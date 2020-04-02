Covid-19 update: Number of deaths rises by 13 - but signs of the curve flattening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland. This brings the total number of deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 98.

There has also been 402 new cases reported.

The nationwide total of cases now stands at 3,849.

Of the deaths announced this evening, nine were in the east, one was in the south and three were in the west.

Ten of the those who died were reported as having underlying conditions.

Dr Tony Holohan told the daily press briefing that there has been an improvement in terms of the growth rate of overall cases, and so the curve is flattening.

Further updates to follow.