Covid-19 update: Number of deaths rises by 13 - but signs of the curve flattening

Contact
Covid-19 update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland. This brings the total number of deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 98.
There has also been 402 new cases reported.
The nationwide total of cases now stands at 3,849.
Of the deaths announced this evening, nine were in the east, one was in the south and three were in the west.
Ten of the those who died were reported as having underlying conditions.
Dr Tony Holohan told the daily press briefing that there has been an improvement in terms of the growth rate of overall cases, and so the curve is flattening.
Further updates to follow.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.