Covid-19 cases in Donegal - latest figures revealed

The number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal has risen by five.

The total number of cases in Donegal now stands at 68, up from 63.

The county figures related to the period ending midnight on Tuesday, March 31.

Earlier this evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre announced that there have been 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland. This brings the total number of deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 98.

There has also been 402 new cases reported.

The nationwide total of cases now stands at 3,849.

Of the deaths announced this evening, nine were in the east, one was in the south and three were in the west.

Ten of the those who died were reported as having underlying conditions.

Dr Tony Holohan told the daily press briefing that there has been an improvement in terms of the growth rate of overall cases, and so the curve is flattening.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 31st March 2020 (3,282 cases), reveals:

- 48% are male and 50% are female, with 160 clusters involving 659 cases

median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

- 932 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 134 cases have been admitted to ICU

- 841 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,838 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 272 cases (8%)

- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 17%